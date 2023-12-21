Virginia Tech vs. William & Mary December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (6-2) will face the William & Mary Tribe (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Virginia Tech vs. William & Mary Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Elizabeth Kitley: 22.4 PTS, 11.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Georgia Amoore: 17.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 8.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cayla King: 9.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Matilda Ekh: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Rose Micheaux: 4.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0 STL, 0.4 BLK
William & Mary Players to Watch
- Nylah Young: 19 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Bella Nascimento: 13.8 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kayla Rolph: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kayla Beckwith: 4.8 PTS, 5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Cassidy Geddes: 5.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
