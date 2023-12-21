Thursday's contest between the No. 15 Virginia Tech Hokies (8-2) and William & Mary Tribe (4-6) at Cassell Coliseum has a projected final score of 78-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Virginia Tech, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Hokies head into this game following an 84-59 win against Rutgers on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Virginia Tech vs. William & Mary Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Tech vs. William & Mary Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 78, William & Mary 57

Other ACC Predictions

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Hokies' signature win of the season came against the Kansas Jayhawks, a top 50 team (No. 48), according to our computer rankings. The Hokies captured the 59-58 neutral-site win on November 24.

The Hokies have one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

Virginia Tech has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (five).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

59-58 over Kansas (No. 48) on November 24

84-59 on the road over Rutgers (No. 145) on December 17

76-70 over Tulane (No. 158) on November 25

72-51 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 201) on November 20

94-55 at home over High Point (No. 279) on November 6

Virginia Tech Leaders

Elizabeth Kitley: 20.6 PTS, 11.1 REB, 2.2 BLK, 55.9 FG%

20.6 PTS, 11.1 REB, 2.2 BLK, 55.9 FG% Georgia Amoore: 17.0 PTS, 7.8 AST, 43.3 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (26-for-79)

17.0 PTS, 7.8 AST, 43.3 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (26-for-79) Matilda Ekh: 11.0 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59)

11.0 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59) Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76)

8.6 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76) Olivia Summiel: 4.3 PTS, 51.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies have a +232 scoring differential, topping opponents by 23.2 points per game. They're putting up 81.3 points per game to rank 25th in college basketball and are giving up 58.1 per contest to rank 76th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.