Virginia Tech vs. William & Mary Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Thursday's contest between the No. 15 Virginia Tech Hokies (8-2) and William & Mary Tribe (4-6) at Cassell Coliseum has a projected final score of 78-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Virginia Tech, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.
The Hokies head into this game following an 84-59 win against Rutgers on Sunday.
Virginia Tech vs. William & Mary Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Virginia Tech vs. William & Mary Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 78, William & Mary 57
Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Hokies' signature win of the season came against the Kansas Jayhawks, a top 50 team (No. 48), according to our computer rankings. The Hokies captured the 59-58 neutral-site win on November 24.
- The Hokies have one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.
- Virginia Tech has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (five).
Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins
- 59-58 over Kansas (No. 48) on November 24
- 84-59 on the road over Rutgers (No. 145) on December 17
- 76-70 over Tulane (No. 158) on November 25
- 72-51 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 201) on November 20
- 94-55 at home over High Point (No. 279) on November 6
Virginia Tech Leaders
- Elizabeth Kitley: 20.6 PTS, 11.1 REB, 2.2 BLK, 55.9 FG%
- Georgia Amoore: 17.0 PTS, 7.8 AST, 43.3 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (26-for-79)
- Matilda Ekh: 11.0 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59)
- Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76)
- Olivia Summiel: 4.3 PTS, 51.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)
Virginia Tech Performance Insights
- The Hokies have a +232 scoring differential, topping opponents by 23.2 points per game. They're putting up 81.3 points per game to rank 25th in college basketball and are giving up 58.1 per contest to rank 76th in college basketball.
