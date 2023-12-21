The Fordham Rams (5-4) will face the Virginia Cavaliers (7-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 6:00 PM ET.

Virginia vs. Fordham Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Virginia Players to Watch

Camryn Taylor: 14.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

14.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK Kymora Johnson: 11.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Jillian Brown: 8.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Alexia Smith: 5.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK London Clarkson: 9.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Fordham Players to Watch

Taylor Donaldson: 18.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Emy Hayford: 11.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Matilda Flood: 6.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Maranda Nyborg: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Mandy McGurk: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

