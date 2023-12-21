The William & Mary Tribe (5-6) aim to halt a five-game road losing skid at the Pepperdine Waves (5-8) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

William & Mary vs. Pepperdine Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CAA Games

William & Mary Stats Insights

  • The Tribe are shooting 45.5% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 48.6% the Waves' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, William & Mary has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 48.6% from the field.
  • The Tribe are the 159th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Waves sit at 213th.
  • The Tribe put up an average of 79.3 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 72.8 the Waves allow to opponents.
  • William & Mary has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 72.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison

  • At home William & Mary is scoring 87.6 points per game, 14.8 more than it is averaging on the road (72.8).
  • The Tribe are conceding fewer points at home (59.0 per game) than away (89.8).
  • Beyond the arc, William & Mary makes more triples away (11.0 per game) than at home (10.8), but shoots a lower percentage away (34.6%) than at home (38.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

William & Mary Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Richmond L 88-69 Robins Center
12/6/2023 Old Dominion W 84-79 Kaplan Arena
12/10/2023 Virginia-Lynchburg W 99-50 Kaplan Arena
12/21/2023 @ Pepperdine - Firestone Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 @ Navy - Navy Alumni Hall
1/4/2024 Elon - Kaplan Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.