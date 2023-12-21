The William & Mary Tribe (5-6) aim to halt a five-game road losing skid at the Pepperdine Waves (5-8) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

William & Mary vs. Pepperdine Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CAA Games

William & Mary Stats Insights

The Tribe are shooting 45.5% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 48.6% the Waves' opponents have shot this season.

This season, William & Mary has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 48.6% from the field.

The Tribe are the 159th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Waves sit at 213th.

The Tribe put up an average of 79.3 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 72.8 the Waves allow to opponents.

William & Mary has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 72.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison

At home William & Mary is scoring 87.6 points per game, 14.8 more than it is averaging on the road (72.8).

The Tribe are conceding fewer points at home (59.0 per game) than away (89.8).

Beyond the arc, William & Mary makes more triples away (11.0 per game) than at home (10.8), but shoots a lower percentage away (34.6%) than at home (38.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

William & Mary Upcoming Schedule