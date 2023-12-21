How to Watch William & Mary vs. Pepperdine on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The William & Mary Tribe (5-6) aim to halt a five-game road losing skid at the Pepperdine Waves (5-8) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
William & Mary vs. Pepperdine Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CAA Games
- N.C. A&T vs Coastal Carolina (5:00 PM ET | December 21)
- Stony Brook vs Michigan State (6:30 PM ET | December 21)
- UNC Wilmington vs Marshall (7:00 PM ET | December 21)
- Saint Joseph's (PA) vs Charleston (SC) (7:00 PM ET | December 21)
William & Mary Stats Insights
- The Tribe are shooting 45.5% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 48.6% the Waves' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, William & Mary has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 48.6% from the field.
- The Tribe are the 159th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Waves sit at 213th.
- The Tribe put up an average of 79.3 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 72.8 the Waves allow to opponents.
- William & Mary has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 72.8 points.
William & Mary Home & Away Comparison
- At home William & Mary is scoring 87.6 points per game, 14.8 more than it is averaging on the road (72.8).
- The Tribe are conceding fewer points at home (59.0 per game) than away (89.8).
- Beyond the arc, William & Mary makes more triples away (11.0 per game) than at home (10.8), but shoots a lower percentage away (34.6%) than at home (38.3%).
William & Mary Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Richmond
|L 88-69
|Robins Center
|12/6/2023
|Old Dominion
|W 84-79
|Kaplan Arena
|12/10/2023
|Virginia-Lynchburg
|W 99-50
|Kaplan Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|@ Navy
|-
|Navy Alumni Hall
|1/4/2024
|Elon
|-
|Kaplan Arena
