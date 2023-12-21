Thursday's game at Cassell Coliseum has the No. 15 Virginia Tech Hokies (8-2) taking on the William & Mary Tribe (4-6) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 78-57 victory, as our model heavily favors Virginia Tech.

The Tribe came out on top in their most recent game 86-49 against Longwood on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

William & Mary vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

William & Mary vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 78, William & Mary 57

Other CAA Predictions

William & Mary Schedule Analysis

On November 26, the Tribe captured their best win of the season, a 59-57 victory over the Florida International Panthers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 207) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, William & Mary is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

William & Mary 2023-24 Best Wins

59-57 on the road over Florida International (No. 207) on November 26

63-53 over Tennessee State (No. 335) on November 24

86-49 at home over Longwood (No. 345) on December 17

81-53 on the road over Navy (No. 348) on December 3

William & Mary Leaders

Nylah Young: 18.2 PTS, 48.9 FG%

18.2 PTS, 48.9 FG% Bella Nascimento: 13 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.6 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (18-for-55)

13 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.6 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (18-for-55) Kayla Rolph: 8 PTS, 50 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

8 PTS, 50 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Cassidy Geddes: 6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)

6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35) Kayla Beckwith: 5 PTS, 50 FG%

William & Mary Performance Insights

The Tribe put up 65.2 points per game (201st in college basketball) while allowing 65.2 per outing (210th in college basketball). They have a 0 scoring differential.

In 2023-24 the Tribe are averaging 6.6 more points per game at home (68.4) than on the road (61.8).

William & Mary concedes 66.8 points per game at home, and 66.3 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.