William & Mary vs. Pepperdine December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Pepperdine Waves (4-7) will meet the William & Mary Tribe (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
William & Mary vs. Pepperdine Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
William & Mary Players to Watch
- Chase Lowe: 12.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trey Moss: 13.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Gabe Dorsey: 14.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Charlie Williams: 8.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Caleb Dorsey: 5.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Michael Ajayi: 17.6 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Houston Mallette: 17.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Malik Moore: 9.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Pitre: 6.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ethan Anderson: 7.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
William & Mary vs. Pepperdine Stat Comparison
|Pepperdine Rank
|Pepperdine AVG
|William & Mary AVG
|William & Mary Rank
|234th
|72.5
|Points Scored
|77.3
|133rd
|220th
|72.7
|Points Allowed
|76.4
|297th
|276th
|30.9
|Rebounds
|31.5
|256th
|189th
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|270th
|264th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|9.9
|18th
|162nd
|13.6
|Assists
|13.3
|182nd
|232nd
|12.5
|Turnovers
|10.4
|76th
