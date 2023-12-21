The Virginia Tech Hokies (8-2) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the William & Mary Tribe (4-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

William & Mary Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network Extra

William & Mary vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Tribe put up an average of 65.2 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 58.1 the Hokies give up.

William & Mary is 4-3 when it scores more than 58.1 points.

Virginia Tech has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.2 points.

The Hokies record 81.3 points per game, 16.1 more points than the 65.2 the Tribe allow.

Virginia Tech has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 65.2 points.

William & Mary is 4-6 when allowing fewer than 81.3 points.

The Hokies are making 48% of their shots from the field, 8.5% higher than the Tribe allow to opponents (39.5%).

The Tribe make 39.5% of their shots from the field, 4.9% higher than the Hokies' defensive field-goal percentage.

William & Mary Leaders

Nylah Young: 18.2 PTS, 48.9 FG%

18.2 PTS, 48.9 FG% Bella Nascimento: 13 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.6 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (18-for-55)

13 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.6 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (18-for-55) Kayla Rolph: 8 PTS, 50 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

8 PTS, 50 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Cassidy Geddes: 6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)

6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35) Kayla Beckwith: 5 PTS, 50 FG%

William & Mary Schedule