How to Watch the William & Mary vs. Virginia Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (8-2) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the William & Mary Tribe (4-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
William & Mary Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network Extra
William & Mary vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Tribe put up an average of 65.2 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 58.1 the Hokies give up.
- William & Mary is 4-3 when it scores more than 58.1 points.
- Virginia Tech has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.2 points.
- The Hokies record 81.3 points per game, 16.1 more points than the 65.2 the Tribe allow.
- Virginia Tech has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 65.2 points.
- William & Mary is 4-6 when allowing fewer than 81.3 points.
- The Hokies are making 48% of their shots from the field, 8.5% higher than the Tribe allow to opponents (39.5%).
- The Tribe make 39.5% of their shots from the field, 4.9% higher than the Hokies' defensive field-goal percentage.
William & Mary Leaders
- Nylah Young: 18.2 PTS, 48.9 FG%
- Bella Nascimento: 13 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.6 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (18-for-55)
- Kayla Rolph: 8 PTS, 50 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
- Cassidy Geddes: 6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)
- Kayla Beckwith: 5 PTS, 50 FG%
William & Mary Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Navy
|W 81-53
|Navy Alumni Hall
|12/7/2023
|@ JMU
|L 75-56
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/17/2023
|Longwood
|W 86-49
|Kaplan Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|1/5/2024
|@ Monmouth
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Hofstra
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
