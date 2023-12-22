Charlotte, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Charlotte, Virginia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Charlotte, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Randolph-Henry High School at Cumberland High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Cumberland, VA
- Conference: James River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.