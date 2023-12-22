Fredericksburg, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Fredericksburg, Virginia today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fredericksburg, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Chancellor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.