Friday's contest at Devlin Fieldhouse has the Tulane Green Wave (8-2) going head to head against the George Mason Patriots (9-2) at 2:00 PM ET (on December 22). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 79-77 victory for Tulane, so it should be a tight matchup.

The game has no line set.

George Mason vs. Tulane Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse

George Mason vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 79, George Mason 77

Spread & Total Prediction for George Mason vs. Tulane

Computer Predicted Spread: Tulane (-2.2)

Tulane (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 156.7

Tulane has gone 4-5-0 against the spread, while George Mason's ATS record this season is 4-3-0. The Green Wave have an 8-1-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Patriots have a record of 4-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

George Mason Performance Insights

The Patriots put up 74.2 points per game (205th in college basketball) while giving up 65.4 per outing (56th in college basketball). They have a +97 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.8 points per game.

George Mason records 38.8 rebounds per game (85th in college basketball) while conceding 33.4 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.4 boards per game.

George Mason knocks down 7.6 three-pointers per game (172nd in college basketball) at a 37.8% rate (40th in college basketball), compared to the 8.0 its opponents make, shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc.

George Mason has lost the turnover battle by 2.5 per game, committing 11.5 (157th in college basketball) while forcing 9.0 (356th in college basketball).

