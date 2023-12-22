How to Watch George Mason vs. Tulane on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The George Mason Patriots (9-2) play the Tulane Green Wave (8-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
George Mason vs. Tulane Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
George Mason Stats Insights
- The Patriots are shooting 47.3% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 44.5% the Green Wave's opponents have shot this season.
- George Mason is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Patriots are the 91st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Green Wave sit at 363rd.
- The Patriots' 74.2 points per game are 8.3 fewer points than the 82.5 the Green Wave allow.
- When it scores more than 82.5 points, George Mason is 4-0.
George Mason Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, George Mason averaged 10.3 more points per game at home (74.5) than on the road (64.2).
- At home, the Patriots conceded 65.8 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 68.5.
- Beyond the arc, George Mason made fewer trifectas on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.5%) than at home (35.8%) too.
George Mason Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Tennessee
|L 87-66
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/16/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|W 62-54
|EagleBank Arena
|12/19/2023
|Bridgewater (VA)
|W 84-60
|EagleBank Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Tulane
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ La Salle
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
