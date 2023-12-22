The George Mason Patriots (9-2) play the Tulane Green Wave (8-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

George Mason vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

George Mason Stats Insights

The Patriots are shooting 47.3% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 44.5% the Green Wave's opponents have shot this season.

George Mason is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Patriots are the 91st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Green Wave sit at 363rd.

The Patriots' 74.2 points per game are 8.3 fewer points than the 82.5 the Green Wave allow.

When it scores more than 82.5 points, George Mason is 4-0.

George Mason Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, George Mason averaged 10.3 more points per game at home (74.5) than on the road (64.2).

At home, the Patriots conceded 65.8 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 68.5.

Beyond the arc, George Mason made fewer trifectas on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.5%) than at home (35.8%) too.

George Mason Upcoming Schedule