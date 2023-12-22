George Mason vs. Tulane: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 22
The Tulane Green Wave (8-2) hit the court against the George Mason Patriots (9-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tulane vs. George Mason matchup.
George Mason vs. Tulane Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
George Mason vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulane Moneyline
|George Mason Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulane (-4.5)
|157.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Tulane (-4.5)
|156.5
|-210
|+172
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
George Mason vs. Tulane Betting Trends
- George Mason has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- The Patriots have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
- Tulane has put together a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Green Wave games have gone over the point total eight out of nine times this season.
