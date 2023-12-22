The Tulane Green Wave (8-2) hit the court against the George Mason Patriots (9-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tulane vs. George Mason matchup.

George Mason vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

George Mason vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulane Moneyline George Mason Moneyline BetMGM Tulane (-4.5) 157.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tulane (-4.5) 156.5 -210 +172 Bet on this game at FanDuel

George Mason vs. Tulane Betting Trends

George Mason has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Patriots have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Tulane has put together a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Green Wave games have gone over the point total eight out of nine times this season.

