George Mason vs. Tulane: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 22
The Tulane Green Wave (8-2) are favored by 4.5 points against the George Mason Patriots (9-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 158.5.
George Mason vs. Tulane Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Tulane
|-4.5
|158.5
Patriots Betting Records & Stats
- George Mason has combined with its opponent to score more than 158.5 points just twice this season.
- George Mason's games this season have had an average of 139.5 points, 19 fewer points than this game's point total.
- George Mason has a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- George Mason's .571 ATS win percentage (4-3-0 ATS record) is higher than Tulane's .444 mark (4-5-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.
George Mason vs. Tulane Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 158.5
|% of Games Over 158.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Tulane
|7
|77.8%
|91.7
|165.9
|82.5
|147.9
|157.1
|George Mason
|2
|28.6%
|74.2
|165.9
|65.4
|147.9
|138.4
Additional George Mason Insights & Trends
- The Patriots put up 8.3 fewer points per game (74.2) than the Green Wave allow their opponents to score (82.5).
- George Mason has put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 4-0 overall record in games it scores more than 82.5 points.
George Mason vs. Tulane Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Tulane
|4-5-0
|3-4
|8-1-0
|George Mason
|4-3-0
|1-1
|4-3-0
George Mason vs. Tulane Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Tulane
|George Mason
|12-3
|Home Record
|14-2
|5-4
|Away Record
|4-7
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-6-0
|5-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|83.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.5
|81.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.2
|10-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-8-0
|7-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-7-0
