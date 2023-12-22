Friday's contest between the No. 20 James Madison Dukes (11-0) and Morgan State Bears (4-9) squaring off at Talmadge L. Hill Field House has a projected final score of 88-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of James Madison, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on December 22.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

James Madison vs. Morgan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

James Madison vs. Morgan State Score Prediction

Prediction: James Madison 88, Morgan State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for James Madison vs. Morgan State

Computer Predicted Spread: James Madison (-18.2)

James Madison (-18.2) Computer Predicted Total: 158.2

Morgan State has gone 5-5-0 against the spread, while James Madison's ATS record this season is 7-2-0. A total of six out of the Bears' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Dukes' games have gone over.

James Madison Performance Insights

The Dukes' +226 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 20.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 92.9 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 72.4 per contest (220th in college basketball).

James Madison is 46th in the country at 40.6 rebounds per game. That's 5.7 more than the 34.9 its opponents average.

James Madison makes 9.6 three-pointers per game (34th in college basketball), 3.2 more than its opponents.

James Madison has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.8 per game (180th in college basketball) while forcing 16.5 (11th in college basketball).

