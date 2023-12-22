How to Watch James Madison vs. Morgan State on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The No. 20 James Madison Dukes (11-0) will attempt to build on an 11-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Morgan State Bears (4-9) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
James Madison vs. Morgan State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Talmadge L. Hill Field House in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
James Madison Stats Insights
- The Dukes have shot at a 50.1% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
- James Madison has put together a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Dukes are the 45th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 152nd.
- The Dukes score an average of 92.9 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 78.8 the Bears allow.
- When it scores more than 78.8 points, James Madison is 10-0.
James Madison Home & Away Comparison
- James Madison scores 96.2 points per game at home, and 91.0 away.
- In 2023-24 the Dukes are giving up 14.6 fewer points per game at home (66.4) than away (81.0).
- Beyond the arc, James Madison makes more 3-pointers away (11.5 per game) than at home (9.0), and makes a higher percentage on the road (38.3%) than at home (35.7%).
James Madison Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|W 84-69
|Chartway Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Hampton
|W 88-71
|Hampton Convocation Center
|12/19/2023
|Coppin State
|W 87-48
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Morgan State
|-
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
|12/30/2023
|Texas State
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Louisiana
|-
|Cajundome
