The No. 20 James Madison Dukes (11-0) are heavily favored (-20.5) to continue an 11-game winning streak when they visit the Morgan State Bears (4-9) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 160.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

James Madison vs. Morgan State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Talmadge L. Hill Field House

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under James Madison -20.5 160.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

James Madison Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, James Madison and its opponents have combined to score more than 160.5 points.

The average point total in James Madison's matchups this year is 165.3, 4.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Dukes have gone 7-2-0 ATS this season.

James Madison's .778 ATS win percentage (7-2-0 ATS Record) is higher than Morgan State's .500 mark (5-5-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

James Madison vs. Morgan State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 160.5 % of Games Over 160.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total James Madison 2 22.2% 92.9 167.4 72.4 151.2 153.3 Morgan State 3 30% 74.5 167.4 78.8 151.2 149.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional James Madison Insights & Trends

The Dukes put up 14.1 more points per game (92.9) than the Bears give up (78.8).

James Madison is 7-1 against the spread and 10-0 overall when scoring more than 78.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

James Madison vs. Morgan State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) James Madison 7-2-0 1-1 6-3-0 Morgan State 5-5-0 0-2 6-4-0

James Madison vs. Morgan State Home/Away Splits

James Madison Morgan State 5-0 Home Record 4-1 4-0 Away Record 0-6 2-2-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 4-0-0 Away ATS Record 2-4-0 96.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88.8 91.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.7 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.