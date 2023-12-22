How to Watch VCU vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-7) will look to end a six-game road losing streak when visiting the VCU Rams (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
VCU vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
VCU Stats Insights
- This season, the Rams have a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Hawks' opponents have made.
- VCU is 4-0 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
- The Rams are the 198th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hawks sit at 317th.
- The Rams average 72.5 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 79.6 the Hawks give up.
- VCU has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 79.6 points.
VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- VCU scored 73 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.3 points per contest.
- The Rams ceded 61.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 65.5 in road games.
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, VCU fared better at home last year, sinking 6.1 per game, compared to 5.5 on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 33.7% three-point percentage at home and a 34.9% mark in away games.
VCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Memphis
|L 85-80
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/10/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 86-58
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/16/2023
|Temple
|W 87-78
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/22/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/30/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|1/3/2024
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
