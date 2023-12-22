The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-7) aim to stop a five-game losing streak when visiting the VCU Rams (6-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the VCU vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

VCU vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

VCU vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

VCU vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Betting Trends

VCU has covered five times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

In the Rams' 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Maryland-Eastern Shore has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

A total of five Hawks games this year have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.