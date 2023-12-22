The VCU Rams (4-5) play the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

VCU vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Information

VCU Players to Watch

Zeb Jackson: 14.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Maryland-Eastern Shore Players to Watch

Troy Hupstead: 12.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

VCU vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Stat Comparison

VCU Rank VCU AVG Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank 291st 69.3 Points Scored 65.3 333rd 87th 66.9 Points Allowed 80.0 337th 222nd 35.9 Rebounds 34.0 281st 203rd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 10.1 108th 194th 7.3 3pt Made 6.4 264th 231st 12.6 Assists 11.6 285th 301st 13.7 Turnovers 12.3 214th

