The Camellia Bowl will feature a matchup between the Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Northern Illinois Huskies. Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois?

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Montgomery, Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama Venue: Cramton Bowl

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Northern Illinois 28, Arkansas State 27

Northern Illinois 28, Arkansas State 27 This is the first time this season Arkansas State is listed as the moneyline favorite.

The Red Wolves have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter.

Northern Illinois has won two of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Huskies are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Red Wolves have an implied win probability of 58.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Northern Illinois (+2.5)



Northern Illinois (+2.5) Against the spread, Arkansas State is 7-5-0 this season.

The Red Wolves covered the spread in their only game when favored by 2.5 points or more.

Against the spread, Northern Illinois is 5-7-0 this year.

This season, the Huskies have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (54.5)



Over (54.5) Six of Arkansas State's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 54.5 points.

There have been four Northern Illinois games that have ended with a combined score over 54.5 points this season.

Arkansas State averages 27.8 points per game against Northern Illinois' 25.3, totaling 1.4 points under the matchup's total of 54.5.

Splits Tables

Arkansas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.8 54.8 54.8 Implied Total AVG 33.3 33.3 33.2 ATS Record 7-5-0 4-2-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-6-0 2-4-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-6 3-2 2-4

Northern Illinois

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.2 50.5 45.9 Implied Total AVG 28.6 29 28.2 ATS Record 5-7-0 2-4-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-6-0 0-6-0 6-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-4 2-3 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-0 1-2

