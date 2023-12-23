Charles City, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 3:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Charles City, Virginia today, we've got what you need.
Charles City, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Charles City High School at Rappahannock High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Lancaster, VA
