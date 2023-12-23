For bracketology insights around George Mason and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

How George Mason ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-0 NR NR 46

George Mason's best wins

George Mason picked up its best win of the season on November 15, when it claimed a 90-83 victory over the Cornell Big Red, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 96) in the RPI. Ronald Polite put up a team-leading 16 points with seven rebounds and six assists in the game against Cornell.

Next best wins

72-61 at home over Monmouth (No. 135/RPI) on November 6

86-77 on the road over Toledo (No. 153/RPI) on December 2

73-71 over South Dakota State (No. 169/RPI) on November 20

69-66 on the road over Tulane (No. 177/RPI) on December 22

67-45 at home over Austin Peay (No. 235/RPI) on November 10

George Mason's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 5-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, George Mason has five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in the country.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, George Mason gets the 206th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Patriots' upcoming schedule includes 17 games against teams with worse records and 15 games against teams with records above .500.

Glancing at George Mason's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

George Mason's next game

Matchup: George Mason Patriots vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies

George Mason Patriots vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

