When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will George Mason be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

Want to bet on George Mason's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How George Mason ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 0-0 NR NR 90

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

George Mason's best wins

George Mason notched its signature win of the season on December 22, when it defeated the Towson Tigers, who rank No. 128 in the RPI rankings, 83-76. Ta'Viyanna Habib, as the top scorer in the win over Towson, dropped 20 points, while Zahirah Walton was second on the squad with 11.

Next best wins

77-72 on the road over William & Mary (No. 169/RPI) on November 12

84-77 at home over Marshall (No. 183/RPI) on November 9

83-63 at home over Robert Morris (No. 252/RPI) on November 18

70-38 on the road over Coppin State (No. 269/RPI) on November 26

60-52 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 275/RPI) on November 15

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

George Mason's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

The Patriots have tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Patriots are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, George Mason gets the 262nd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

In terms of the Patriots' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 13 contests against teams above .500.

When it comes to George Mason's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

George Mason's next game

Matchup: George Mason Patriots vs. La Salle Explorers

George Mason Patriots vs. La Salle Explorers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 6:00 PM ET Location: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming George Mason games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.