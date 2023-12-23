Hampton, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Hampton, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hampton Christian Academy at Norfolk Christian High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on December 23
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lafayette High School at Phoebus High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Hampton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
