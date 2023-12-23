The Carolina Hurricanes (17-12-4) host the New York Islanders (15-8-9) at PNC Arena on Saturday, December 23 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+. The Hurricanes were defeated by the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 in a shootout in their most recent outing, while the Islanders are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals.

Over the last 10 games, the Hurricanes are 3-4-3 while putting up 26 goals against 28 goals conceded. On 30 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored eight goals (26.7%).

As hockey action continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which squad we project to capture the win in Saturday's game.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this contest expects a final score of Hurricanes 4, Islanders 3.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-175)

Hurricanes (-175) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Islanders (+1.5)

Hurricanes vs Islanders Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes are 4-4-8 in overtime matchups as part of a 17-12-4 overall record.

In the 12 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 6-4-2 record (good for 14 points).

In the six games this season the Hurricanes scored only one goal, they've finished 0-4-2 (two points).

Carolina finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).

The Hurricanes have scored three or more goals in 22 games (16-4-2, 34 points).

In the 12 games when Carolina has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up 14 points after finishing 7-5-0.

In the 26 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 15-8-3 (33 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in five games, going 2-2-1 to record five points.

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 14th 3.21 Goals Scored 3.06 19th 14th 3.12 Goals Allowed 3.16 17th 4th 33.7 Shots 30 22nd 1st 25.6 Shots Allowed 35.7 31st 10th 23.42% Power Play % 25.56% 6th 10th 82.24% Penalty Kill % 71.88% 31st

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

