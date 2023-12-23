The Carolina Hurricanes (17-12-4) square off against the New York Islanders (15-8-9) at PNC Arena on Saturday, December 23 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+, with each team back in action after a loss. The Hurricanes were defeated by the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 in a shootout in their last outing, while the Islanders are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-175) Islanders (+145) 6 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 17 of their 30 games when favored on the moneyline this season (56.7%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, Carolina has a record of 9-5 (winning 64.3%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 63.6%.

Carolina and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 17 of 33 games this season.

Hurricanes vs Islanders Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Islanders Total (Rank) 106 (11th) Goals 98 (19th) 103 (18th) Goals Allowed 101 (15th) 26 (9th) Power Play Goals 23 (12th) 19 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 27 (27th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 3-4-3 overall.

Three of Carolina's last 10 games hit the over.

The average amount of goals in the Hurricanes' past 10 games is 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 1.8 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Hurricanes are ranked 11th in the league with 106 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

On defense, the Hurricanes have allowed 103 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th in NHL play.

The team is ranked 14th in goal differential at +3.

