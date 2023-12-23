When the No. 24 James Madison Dukes play the Air Force Falcons at 3:30 PM on Saturday, December 23, our projection model predicts the Dukes will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

James Madison vs. Air Force Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction James Madison (-1.5) Over (40.5) James Madison 30, Air Force 20

James Madison Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Dukes' implied win probability is 55.6%.

The Dukes' record against the spread is 8-4-0.

James Madison has an ATS record of 7-4 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

There have been seven Dukes games (out of 12) that went over the total this year.

James Madison games have had an average of 50.5 points this season, 10.0 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Air Force Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Falcons.

The Falcons' ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.

Air Force is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Falcons games have hit the over in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).

The average total for Air Force games this year is 2.2 more points than the point total of 40.5 for this outing.

Dukes vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed James Madison 35.2 18.5 34.5 16.3 35.8 20.7 Air Force 27.6 17.9 38.2 19.2 24.8 18.6

