What are JMU's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on JMU's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How JMU ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-0 NR NR 162

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

JMU's best wins

JMU's best victory of the season came against the VCU Rams, a top 50 team (No. 18), according to the RPI. JMU captured the 78-65 home win on November 19. Peyton McDaniel, as the top scorer in the victory over VCU, dropped 19 points, while Jamia Hazell was second on the team with 15.

Next best wins

65-62 over Montana State (No. 135/RPI) on November 24

78-71 on the road over Maine (No. 146/RPI) on December 17

75-56 at home over William & Mary (No. 169/RPI) on December 7

55-53 at home over Wake Forest (No. 173/RPI) on December 3

84-50 at home over Longwood (No. 289/RPI) on November 15

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

JMU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Based on the RPI, JMU has one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Dukes are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, JMU has been given the 97th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

As far as the Dukes' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 15 contests against teams above .500.

JMU has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

JMU's next game

Matchup: UL Monroe Warhawks vs. James Madison Dukes

UL Monroe Warhawks vs. James Madison Dukes Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming JMU games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.