Will Longwood be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features Longwood's full tournament resume.

How Longwood ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-2 0-0 NR NR 125

Longwood's best wins

In its best win of the season, Longwood took down the North Carolina Central Eagles in a 73-66 win on November 18. Michael Christmas recorded a team-high 22 points with 12 rebounds and zero assists in the matchup versus North Carolina Central.

Next best wins

80-67 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 271/RPI) on December 13

80-61 on the road over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 278/RPI) on November 15

62-61 on the road over Delaware State (No. 292/RPI) on December 9

88-54 on the road over Morgan State (No. 292/RPI) on December 3

84-82 at home over Delaware State (No. 292/RPI) on November 24

Longwood's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 9-0

According to the RPI, the Lancers have nine wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, the most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

The Lancers have 17 games remaining this season, including 17 versus teams with worse records, and 11 against teams with records above .500.

Looking at Longwood's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Longwood's next game

Matchup: Dayton Flyers vs. Longwood Lancers

Dayton Flyers vs. Longwood Lancers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

