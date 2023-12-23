2024 NCAA Bracketology: Norfolk State Women's March Madness Resume | December 30
What are Norfolk State's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.
How Norfolk State ranks
|Record
|MEAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-4
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|104
Norfolk State's best wins
Norfolk State, in its signature win of the season, took down the Appalachian State Mountaineers 67-53 on November 16. With 15 points, Kierra Wheeler was the top scorer versus Appalachian State. Second on the team was Anjanae Richardson, with 14 points.
Next best wins
- 85-71 on the road over High Point (No. 157/RPI) on December 18
- 51-49 on the road over Drexel (No. 161/RPI) on November 8
- 66-64 on the road over William & Mary (No. 169/RPI) on November 6
- 58-51 over Colgate (No. 171/RPI) on November 26
- 70-46 on the road over Radford (No. 283/RPI) on November 12
Norfolk State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 5-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- According to the RPI, Norfolk State has five wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Norfolk State has been handed the 315th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- Reviewing the Spartans' upcoming schedule, they have two games against teams that are above .500 and 15 games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Glancing at Norfolk St's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
Norfolk State's next game
- Matchup: Longwood Lancers vs. Norfolk State Spartans
- Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
