What are Norfolk State's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Norfolk State ranks

Record MEAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-0 NR NR 104

Norfolk State's best wins

Norfolk State, in its signature win of the season, took down the Appalachian State Mountaineers 67-53 on November 16. With 15 points, Kierra Wheeler was the top scorer versus Appalachian State. Second on the team was Anjanae Richardson, with 14 points.

Next best wins

85-71 on the road over High Point (No. 157/RPI) on December 18

51-49 on the road over Drexel (No. 161/RPI) on November 8

66-64 on the road over William & Mary (No. 169/RPI) on November 6

58-51 over Colgate (No. 171/RPI) on November 26

70-46 on the road over Radford (No. 283/RPI) on November 12

Norfolk State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 5-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, Norfolk State has five wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Norfolk State has been handed the 315th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Spartans' upcoming schedule, they have two games against teams that are above .500 and 15 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Glancing at Norfolk St's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Norfolk State's next game

Matchup: Longwood Lancers vs. Norfolk State Spartans

Longwood Lancers vs. Norfolk State Spartans Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

