For bracketology analysis around Old Dominion and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How Old Dominion ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-2 0-0 NR NR 67

Old Dominion's best wins

Old Dominion's signature win of the season came against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, a top 50 team (No. 22), according to the RPI. Old Dominion registered the 55-42 home win on December 3. The leading scorer against FGCU was Jordan McLaughlin, who recorded 22 points with six rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

72-66 on the road over William & Mary (No. 169/RPI) on November 30

57-53 on the road over Delaware (No. 213/RPI) on December 7

59-48 at home over Buffalo (No. 236/RPI) on November 11

60-29 at home over Elon (No. 239/RPI) on November 28

57-38 at home over Texas Southern (No. 279/RPI) on November 17

Old Dominion's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Based on the RPI, Old Dominion has one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Old Dominion faces the 193rd-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Monarchs' upcoming schedule includes 16 games against teams with worse records and 15 games against teams with records above .500.

Old Dominion's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Old Dominion's next game

Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars vs. Old Dominion Monarchs

South Alabama Jaguars vs. Old Dominion Monarchs Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

