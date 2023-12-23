For bracketology insights around Radford and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How Radford ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-4 0-0 NR NR 157

Radford's best wins

Radford's signature win this season came against the Northern Colorado Bears, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 182) in the RPI. Radford took home the 79-68 win at a neutral site on November 22. Against Northern Colorado, DaQuan Smith led the team by posting 18 points to go along with four rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

66-62 over Marshall (No. 191/RPI) on November 10

82-74 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 192/RPI) on December 9

66-65 on the road over West Virginia (No. 196/RPI) on December 20

82-72 at home over Elon (No. 217/RPI) on December 3

70-63 on the road over Bucknell (No. 241/RPI) on December 16

Radford's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, Radford has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Highlanders are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Radford has drawn the 270th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

As far as the Highlanders' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 11 contests against teams over .500.

Reviewing Radford's upcoming schedule, it has one game left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Radford's next game

Matchup: Clemson Tigers vs. Radford Highlanders

Clemson Tigers vs. Radford Highlanders Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

