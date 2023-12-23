If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Richmond and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Richmond ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 0-0 NR NR 99

Richmond's best wins

On November 25 versus the Drake Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 74) in the RPI, Richmond captured its signature win of the season, a 74-66 victory on the road. The leading point-getter against Drake was Addie Budnik, who recorded 17 points with six rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

80-77 at home over Appalachian State (No. 106/RPI) on December 10

99-73 at home over Liberty (No. 107/RPI) on December 16

64-60 over Chattanooga (No. 116/RPI) on December 21

69-40 at home over Le Moyne (No. 136/RPI) on December 3

77-43 over Maine (No. 146/RPI) on November 24

Richmond's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 6-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Richmond has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country based on the RPI (one).

Richmond has tied for the second-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Richmond has the 152nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Spiders have 13 games remaining against teams above .500. They have 13 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Of Richmond's 18 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Richmond's next game

Matchup: George Washington Revolutionaries vs. Richmond Spiders

George Washington Revolutionaries vs. Richmond Spiders Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington, District of Columbia

