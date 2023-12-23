Will Sebastian Aho Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 23?
Will Sebastian Aho find the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes play the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Aho stats and insights
- In 10 of 30 games this season, Aho has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- In two games against the Islanders this season, he has scored two goals on nine shots.
- On the power play, Aho has accumulated two goals and eight assists.
- He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 12.8% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have conceded 101 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Aho recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:44
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|0
|3
|17:10
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|24:39
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|19:22
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|19:20
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|3
|2
|1
|15:51
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|21:41
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|23:11
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:41
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:44
|Away
|L 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.