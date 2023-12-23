The 68 Ventures Bowl will see the South Alabama Jaguars play the Eastern Michigan Eagles. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan?

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: South Alabama 33, Eastern Michigan 15

South Alabama 33, Eastern Michigan 15 South Alabama has compiled a 4-3 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 57.1% of those games).

The Jaguars have played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

This season, Eastern Michigan has been the underdog seven times and won one of those games.

The Eagles have not won as an underdog of +575 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Jaguars have an implied win probability of 90.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: South Alabama (-17.5)



South Alabama (-17.5) South Alabama has played 12 games, posting four wins against the spread.

The Jaguars have been favored by 17.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Eastern Michigan has six wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

This year, the Eagles have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 17.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44.5)



Over (44.5) South Alabama and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 44.5 points eight times this season.

This season, four of Eastern Michigan's games have ended with a score higher than 44.5 points.

The total for the contest of 44.5 is 6.7 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for South Alabama (30.9 points per game) and Eastern Michigan (20.3 points per game).

Splits Tables

South Alabama

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.1 52.3 49.9 Implied Total AVG 31.3 34.2 28.3 ATS Record 4-8-0 2-4-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-6-0 2-4-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-3 3-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-0 1-3

Eastern Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.8 44.3 45.2 Implied Total AVG 26.9 24.6 28.8 ATS Record 6-5-0 2-3-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 3-2-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 4-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-1 1-5

