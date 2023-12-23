Terry Rozier and his Charlotte Hornets teammates hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 144-113 loss to the Pacers (his last action) Rozier produced 25 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

In this article, we break down Rozier's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Terry Rozier Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 23.2 25.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 4.0 Assists 6.5 7.1 8.2 PRA -- 34 37.3 PR -- 26.9 29.1 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.4



Terry Rozier Insights vs. the Nuggets

Rozier has taken 18.6 shots per game this season and made 8.6 per game, which account for 13.6% and 13.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 7.2 threes per game, or 15.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.1. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking third with 99.8 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the fifth-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 110.5 points per contest.

On the boards, the Nuggets have conceded 42.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 10th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets are ranked fifth in the league, giving up 24.9 per game.

The Nuggets are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Terry Rozier vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 31 12 2 4 1 0 3 12/18/2022 14 2 2 2 0 0 0

