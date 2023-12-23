In this year's Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, the Utah State Aggies are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-1), over the Georgia State Panthers. Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho will act as host on December 23, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is set at 62.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Utah State vs. Georgia State matchup.

Utah State vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Utah State vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah State Moneyline Georgia State Moneyline BetMGM Utah State (-1) 62.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Utah State (-1.5) 61.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 17 Odds

Utah State vs. Georgia State Betting Trends

Utah State has covered five times in 11 games with a spread this season.

The Aggies have covered the spread twice when favored by 1 point or more this season (in four opportunities).

Georgia State is 6-5-0 ATS this year.

When playing as at least 1-point underdogs this year, the Panthers have an ATS record of 3-3.

Utah State & Georgia State 2023 Futures Odds

Utah State To Win the National Champ. +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000 To Win the MWC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

