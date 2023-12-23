The Utah Utes and the Northwestern Wildcats meet for the Las Vegas Bowl on December 23, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ABC.

Utah owns the 86th-ranked offense this year (359.8 yards per game), and has been even more effective on defense, ranking 17th-best with just 308.6 yards allowed per game. With 22.8 points per game on offense, Northwestern ranks 101st in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 52nd, allowing 23.8 points per contest.

Utah vs. Northwestern Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023

7:30 PM ET

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Utah vs. Northwestern Key Statistics

Utah Northwestern 359.8 (92nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.1 (124th) 308.6 (11th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.6 (40th) 186.3 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 105 (120th) 173.6 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.1 (97th) 10 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (9th) 15 (88th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (39th)

Utah Stats Leaders

Bryson Barnes has compiled 1,517 yards (126.4 ypg) on 134-of-229 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 279 rushing yards (23.3 ypg) on 73 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Ja'Quinden Jackson, has carried the ball 153 times for 742 yards (61.8 per game), scoring four times.

Jaylon Glover has been handed the ball 121 times this year and racked up 513 yards (42.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Devaughn Vele's team-leading 593 yards as a receiver have come on 43 catches (out of 72 targets) with three touchdowns.

Money Parks has put up a 289-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 30 passes on 56 targets.

Mikey Matthews' 29 receptions are good enough for 261 yards.

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant has recored 1,585 passing yards, or 132.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.7% of his passes and has recorded 11 touchdowns with six interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Cam Porter, has carried the ball 156 times for 618 yards (51.5 per game) with four touchdowns.

Anthony Tyus III has collected 217 yards (on 45 attempts) with one touchdown.

Cam Johnson has hauled in 684 receiving yards on 50 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Bryce Kirtz has recorded 633 receiving yards (52.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 44 receptions.

A.J. Henning's 63 targets have resulted in 39 catches for 361 yards and four touchdowns.

