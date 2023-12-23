2024 NCAA Bracketology: VCU March Madness Resume | December 25
What are VCU's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.
How VCU ranks
|Record
|A-10 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|160
VCU's best wins
VCU's best win this season came against the Samford Bulldogs, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 110) in the RPI. VCU took home the 75-65 win at home on November 10. Max Shulga led the offense against Samford, putting up 17 points. Second on the team was Zeb Jackson with 13 points.
Next best wins
- 73-50 at home over Radford (No. 125/RPI) on November 15
- 87-78 at home over Temple (No. 144/RPI) on December 16
- 60-56 at home over Seattle U (No. 202/RPI) on November 18
- 86-74 over Penn State (No. 249/RPI) on November 26
- 75-51 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 278/RPI) on December 22
VCU's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1
- According to the RPI, VCU has three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, VCU has drawn the 84th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.
- The Rams have 16 games remaining against teams over .500. They have five upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- When it comes to VCU's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
VCU's next game
- Matchup: VCU Rams vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
