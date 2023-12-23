If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of VCU and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How VCU ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-1 0-0 NR NR 27

VCU's best wins

Against the Old Dominion Monarchs, a top 100 team in the RPI, VCU secured its signature win of the season on December 17, a 64-50 home victory. Timaya Lewis-Eutsey led the charge versus Old Dominion, compiling 13 points. Next on the team was Mary-Anna Asare with 12 points.

Next best wins

55-50 at home over East Carolina (No. 116/RPI) on November 14

57-49 at home over Charlotte (No. 121/RPI) on December 2

55-32 at home over Le Moyne (No. 136/RPI) on December 5

56-51 over St. John's (NY) (No. 139/RPI) on November 23

59-36 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 154/RPI) on December 20

VCU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 8-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

VCU has the most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (eight).

Schedule insights

VCU is playing the 207th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

In terms of the Rams' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 11 contests against teams over .500.

Of VCU's 18 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

VCU's next game

Matchup: VCU Rams vs. UMass Minutewomen

VCU Rams vs. UMass Minutewomen Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 4:30 PM ET Location: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

