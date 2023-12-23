2024 NCAA Bracketology: Virginia March Madness Odds | December 25
Can we count on Virginia to earn a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Preseason national championship odds: +8000
How Virginia ranks
|Record
|ACC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-2
|1-0
|NR
|21
|36
Virginia's best wins
Virginia took down the Syracuse Orange (No. 17 in the RPI) in an 84-62 win on December 2 -- its best victory of the season. The leading scorer against Syracuse was Andrew Rohde, who dropped 13 points with six rebounds and three assists.
Next best wins
- 59-47 at home over Texas A&M (No. 34/RPI) on November 29
- 73-70 over Florida (No. 61/RPI) on November 10
- 80-50 at home over Tarleton State (No. 140/RPI) on November 6
- 56-54 at home over Northeastern (No. 158/RPI) on December 16
- 77-47 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 192/RPI) on December 5
Virginia's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- Based on the RPI, Virginia has one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Cavaliers are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.
- Virginia has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Virginia faces the 58th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- The Cavaliers' upcoming schedule includes 17 games against teams with worse records and 14 games versus teams with records north of .500.
- In terms of UVA's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games left, with two coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Virginia's next game
- Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers vs. Morgan State Bears
- Date/Time: Wednesday, December 27 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV Channel: ACC Network
