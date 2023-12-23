If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Virginia and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Virginia ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 NR NR 61

Virginia's best wins

In terms of its signature win this season, Virginia defeated the Missouri Tigers at home on November 30. The final score was 87-81. With 26 points, Camryn Taylor was the top scorer against Missouri. Second on the team was London Clarkson, with 17 points.

Next best wins

76-52 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 154/RPI) on November 8

74-49 at home over Campbell (No. 159/RPI) on November 12

80-51 at home over William & Mary (No. 169/RPI) on November 15

81-59 over Tulane (No. 226/RPI) on November 24

82-56 at home over Fordham (No. 248/RPI) on December 21

Virginia's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Virginia has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (three).

The Cavaliers have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Virginia has the 213th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

As far as the Cavaliers' upcoming schedule, they have nine games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams above .500.

As far as Virginia's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with nine coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Virginia's next game

Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers vs. NC State Wolfpack

Virginia Cavaliers vs. NC State Wolfpack Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 6:00 PM ET Location: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV Channel: ACC Network

