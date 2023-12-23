Can we count on Virginia Tech to earn a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Virginia Tech ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 0-0 16 13 87

Virginia Tech's best wins

Virginia Tech's best victory of the season came against the Kansas Jayhawks, a top 100 team (No. 82), according to the RPI. Virginia Tech secured the 59-58 neutral-site win on November 24. Elizabeth Kitley, as the leading point-getter in the win over Kansas, compiled 31 points, while Georgia Amoore was second on the team with 14.

Next best wins

94-55 at home over High Point (No. 157/RPI) on November 6

76-43 at home over William & Mary (No. 169/RPI) on December 21

105-36 at home over Houston Christian (No. 174/RPI) on November 16

84-59 on the road over Rutgers (No. 179/RPI) on December 17

72-51 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 192/RPI) on November 20

Virginia Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

The Hokies have tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Hokies are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Virginia Tech has been given the 168th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Hokies' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams above .500.

Virginia Tech has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with seven games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Virginia Tech's next game

Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Pittsburgh Panthers Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

