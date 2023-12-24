Who’s the Best Team in the A-10? See our Weekly A-10 Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the A-10 this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
A-10 Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Dayton
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 28-2
- Odds to Win A-10: +200
- Overall Rank: 37th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 44th
- Last Game: W 91-67 vs Oakland
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Longwood
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. UMass
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 25-5
- Odds to Win A-10: +3000
- Overall Rank: 65th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 241st
- Last Game: W 87-65 vs Old Dominion
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Siena
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo)
3. VCU
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 22-9
- Odds to Win A-10: +700
- Overall Rank: 72nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 84th
- Last Game: W 75-51 vs Maryland-Eastern Shore
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Gardner-Webb
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Saint Joseph's (PA)
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 22-9
- Odds to Win A-10: +400
- Overall Rank: 78th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 254th
- Last Game: L 89-82 vs Charleston (SC)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Loyola (MD)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Duquesne
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 20-10
- Odds to Win A-10: +550
- Overall Rank: 85th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 101st
- Last Game: L 81-73 vs Santa Clara
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Cleary
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Saint Bonaventure
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 21-9
- Odds to Win A-10: +550
- Overall Rank: 88th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 249th
- Last Game: W 90-64 vs Binghamton
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Akron
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
7. Richmond
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 18-13
- Odds to Win A-10: +1000
- Overall Rank: 100th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 185th
- Last Game: W 72-66 vs Buffalo
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Lafayette
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. George Mason
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 21-9
- Odds to Win A-10: +1100
- Overall Rank: 107th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 206th
- Last Game: W 69-66 vs Tulane
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: N.C. A&T
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Davidson
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Odds to Win A-10: +1600
- Overall Rank: 108th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 135th
- Last Game: W 62-59 vs South Carolina Upstate
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Ohio
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Loyola Chicago
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 14-16
- Odds to Win A-10: +1600
- Overall Rank: 123rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 107th
- Last Game: W 72-59 vs Charleston Southern
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Central Michigan
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
11. La Salle
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 14-16
- Odds to Win A-10: +10000
- Overall Rank: 147th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 317th
- Last Game: W 107-41 vs Rosemont
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Howard
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. George Washington
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 14-16
- Odds to Win A-10: +4000
- Overall Rank: 151st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 331st
- Last Game: W 79-75 vs Alcorn State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
13. Saint Louis
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 10-20
- Odds to Win A-10: +5000
- Overall Rank: 163rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 65th
- Last Game: L 82-70 vs NC State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Loyola Chicago
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
14. Rhode Island
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 6-24
- Odds to Win A-10: +10000
- Overall Rank: 226th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 179th
- Last Game: L 81-71 vs New Hampshire
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Northeastern
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
15. Fordham
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 7-24
- Odds to Win A-10: +10000
- Overall Rank: 236th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 300th
- Last Game: L 82-80 vs Cent. Conn. St.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Columbia
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.