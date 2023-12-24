Will Andy Dalton Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Andy Dalton was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Carolina Panthers take on the Green Bay Packers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. Looking for Dalton's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Rep Andy Dalton and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Looking at season stats, Dalton has passed for 361 yards (180.5 per game) and two touchdowns, with zero picks. He has connected on 58.6% of his passes (34-for-58), and has three carries for 12 yards.
Keep an eye on Dalton's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Andy Dalton Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 16 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Durham Smythe
- Click Here for Travis Kelce
- Click Here for Marquise Brown
- Click Here for Chris Brooks
- Click Here for Ty Johnson
Panthers vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Dalton 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|34
|58
|58.6%
|361
|2
|0
|6.2
|3
|12
|0
Dalton Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|34
|58
|361
|2
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.