Should you bet on Antonio Gibson finding his way into the end zone in the Washington Commanders' upcoming Week 16 matchup against the New York Jets, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Antonio Gibson score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a TD)

Gibson has rushed for 208 yards on 50 carries (16 yards per game) on the ground this year.

Gibson has also made an impact in the passing game, grabbing 42 passes for 342 yards (26.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Gibson does not have a rushing touchdown in 13 games.

He has had a touchdown catch in two of 13 games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Antonio Gibson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cardinals 3 9 0 1 10 0 Week 2 @Broncos 2 9 0 3 44 0 Week 3 Bills 2 17 0 3 7 0 Week 4 @Eagles 6 19 0 1 7 0 Week 5 Bears 0 0 0 4 64 0 Week 6 @Falcons 3 15 0 1 1 1 Week 7 @Giants 2 7 0 2 24 0 Week 8 Eagles 2 14 0 5 28 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6 34 0 5 42 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 4 13 0 5 42 1 Week 12 @Cowboys 6 21 0 3 16 0 Week 13 Dolphins 10 35 0 4 37 0 Week 15 @Rams 4 15 0 5 20 0

