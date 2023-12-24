Will Bryce Young Score a Touchdown Against the Packers in Week 16?
Should you bet on Bryce Young finding his way into the end zone in the Carolina Panthers' upcoming Week 16 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Will Bryce Young score a touchdown against the Packers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)
- Young has 210 yards on 32 carries (16.2 ypg).
- Young does not have a rushing touchdown in 13 games.
Bryce Young Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|20
|38
|146
|1
|2
|3
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|22
|33
|153
|1
|0
|2
|34
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|25
|32
|204
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|25
|41
|247
|3
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|23
|38
|217
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Texans
|22
|31
|235
|1
|0
|4
|11
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|24
|39
|173
|1
|3
|5
|41
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|21
|38
|185
|0
|0
|3
|18
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|16
|29
|123
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Week 12
|@Titans
|18
|31
|194
|0
|0
|3
|23
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|15
|31
|178
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Saints
|13
|36
|137
|0
|0
|3
|40
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|18
|24
|167
|0
|0
|4
|9
|0
