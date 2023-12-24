Which basketball team is on top of the CAA? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.

1. Stony Brook

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 28-1

9-1 | 28-1 Overall Rank: 61st

61st Strength of Schedule Rank: 308th

308th Last Game: W 71-49 vs Iona

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cornell

@ Cornell Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2. Monmouth

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 17-11

6-4 | 17-11 Overall Rank: 172nd

172nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 338th

338th Last Game: W 63-50 vs Loyola (MD)

Next Game

Opponent: Georgian Court

Georgian Court Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1

3. N.C. A&T

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 17-10

5-5 | 17-10 Overall Rank: 173rd

173rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 176th

176th Last Game: W 66-47 vs Bethune-Cookman

Next Game

Opponent: Averett

Averett Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4. Drexel

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 14-14

4-6 | 14-14 Overall Rank: 177th

177th Strength of Schedule Rank: 194th

194th Last Game: L 69-59 vs Cleveland State

Next Game

Opponent: Arcadia

Arcadia Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

5. Delaware

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 15-15

4-7 | 15-15 Overall Rank: 182nd

182nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 231st

231st Last Game: L 69-66 vs Delaware State

Next Game

Opponent: Harvard

Harvard Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

6. Towson

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 18-10

7-3 | 18-10 Overall Rank: 186th

186th Strength of Schedule Rank: 230th

230th Last Game: L 83-76 vs George Mason

Next Game

Opponent: @ Elon

@ Elon Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

7. Charleston (SC)

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 19-8

8-3 | 19-8 Overall Rank: 190th

190th Strength of Schedule Rank: 348th

348th Last Game: W 74-50 vs Radford

Next Game

Opponent: @ N.C. A&T

@ N.C. A&T Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

8. Campbell

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 17-10

7-4 | 17-10 Overall Rank: 205th

205th Strength of Schedule Rank: 333rd

333rd Last Game: L 48-47 vs High Point

Next Game

Opponent: @ Stony Brook

@ Stony Brook Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5

9. William & Mary

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 16-13

4-7 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 219th

219th Strength of Schedule Rank: 196th

196th Last Game: L 76-43 vs Virginia Tech

Next Game

Opponent: @ Monmouth

@ Monmouth Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

10. Hofstra

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 10-18

6-4 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 269th

269th Strength of Schedule Rank: 351st

351st Last Game: W 58-49 vs Howard

Next Game

Opponent: Manhattan

Manhattan Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

11. Northeastern

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 8-20

4-6 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 285th

285th Strength of Schedule Rank: 326th

326th Last Game: L 83-80 vs Boston University

Next Game

Opponent: Delaware

Delaware Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

12. Elon

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 6-23

3-9 | 6-23 Overall Rank: 299th

299th Strength of Schedule Rank: 174th

174th Last Game: W 65-39 vs Mount Olive

Next Game

Opponent: @ High Point

@ High Point Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

13. Hampton

Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 1-27

0-10 | 1-27 Overall Rank: 349th

349th Strength of Schedule Rank: 248th

248th Last Game: L 69-58 vs Saint Peter's

Next Game

Opponent: @ Drexel

@ Drexel Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

14. UNC Wilmington

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 2-26

2-8 | 2-26 Overall Rank: 350th

350th Strength of Schedule Rank: 253rd

253rd Last Game: L 70-65 vs North Carolina Central

Next Game