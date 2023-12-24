The Washington Commanders (4-10) take a five-game losing streak into their contest with the New York Jets on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Jets are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 37 in the contest.

In this week's NFL action, the Jets square off against the Commanders. For those who intend to make some in-game bets, we have all of the info you need to know about these two squads.

Commanders vs. Jets Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Commanders have led four times, have trailed eight times, and have been tied two times at the end of the first quarter this season.

The Jets have been winning after the first quarter in two games, have trailed after the first quarter in 10 games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

New York's offense is averaging 1.6 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 5.5 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Commanders have lost the second quarter nine times and outscored their opponent five times in 14 games this year.

In 14 games this year, the Jets have won the second quarter two times, lost eight times, and been knotted up four times.

New York's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 7.3 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games this season, lost the third quarter in four games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

The Jets have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games this season, lost the third quarter in seven games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, New York is averaging 3.1 points in the third quarter (28th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 3.4 points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Commanders' 14 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter six times, lost six times, and tied two times.

The Jets have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games this season, been outscored in that quarter in eight games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

New York's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 4.6 points on average in that quarter.

Commanders vs. Jets Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the completion of the first half, the Commanders have led four times (2-2 in those games), have been behind nine times (2-7), and have been knotted up one time (0-1).

At the end of the first half, the Jets have been winning two times (1-1 in those games), have been losing 10 times (3-7), and have been knotted up two times (1-1).

2nd Half

This season, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the second half in eight games, and they've been outscored in the second half in six games.

In 14 games this season, the Jets have outscored their opponent in the second half six times (4-2 record in those games), lost seven times (1-6), and been knotted up one time (0-1).

New York's offense is averaging 7.6 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 7.9 points on average in the second half.

