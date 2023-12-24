The Washington Commanders (4-10) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the New York Jets (5-9) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

Commanders Insights

The Commanders put up just 0.4 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Jets surrender (20.5).

The Commanders average 35 more yards per game (333.4) than the Jets give up per contest (298.4).

This season Washington runs for 29.5 fewer yards per game (98.4) than New York allows (127.9).

This year the Commanders have turned the ball over 24 times, five more than the Jets' takeaways (19).

Commanders Away Performance

The Commanders' average points scored on the road (21.6) is higher than their overall average (20.1). But their average points conceded on the road (27) is lower than overall (30.2).

On the road, the Commanders rack up 335 yards per game and give up 408. That's more than they gain (333.4) and allow (384.5) overall.

Washington racks up 240.5 passing yards per game away from home (5.6 more than its overall average), and concedes 287.9 in road games (23.1 more than overall).

The Commanders' average yards rushing in away games (94.5) is lower than their overall average (98.4). But their average yards allowed away from home (120.1) is higher than overall (119.7).

The Commanders convert 35.4% of third downs in away games (1.9% lower than their overall average), and concede 37.4% away from home (4.5% lower than overall).

Commanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/23/2023 at Dallas L 45-10 CBS 12/3/2023 Miami L 45-15 FOX 12/17/2023 at Los Angeles L 28-20 CBS 12/24/2023 at New York - CBS 12/31/2023 San Francisco - FOX 1/7/2024 Dallas - -

